Türkiye’s Head of Communications, Fahrettin Altun, has warned of a global justice crisis exacerbated by media imperialism and digital fascism as Western media companies propagate and institutionalise this imbalance.

Speaking at the News Copyright and AI in Media Symposium on Monday, Altun stressed that these companies “exploit original news content and global information sources, distributing them in formats of their choosing to generate significant profits,” and creating unfair competition in the media sector.

“It is precisely for this reason that inter-communal communication is asymmetrical and does not work as a relationship between equals,” he argued.

Altun called for news content to be protected under copyright laws to preserve their originality and suggested implementing a modern Digital Copyright Act to address challenges such as fake news and disinformation, which also undermine democratic values.

Dangers of AI