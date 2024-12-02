With US President-elect Donald Trump set to return to the White House, the spectre of heightened political and economic tensions with China looms large. However, policymakers in Beijing appear to view Trump more as a pragmatic businessman than an ideological opponent, according to Henry Huiyao Wang, founder and president of the Center for China and Globalization (CCG).

“Trump is essentially a businessman and uses tariffs as a bargaining chip,” Wang told TRT World, suggesting that his approach is less about confrontation and more about leveraging negotiations.

Trump has threatened to impose sweeping tariffs on the US’s three largest trading partners – China, Mexico and Canada – as soon as he takes office on January 20, 2025. Wang outlined how China is prepared to engage with the Trump administration through dialogue and deal-making, despite campaign promises of steep tariffs on Chinese imports.

“China isn’t afraid of bargaining or negotiating. Let’s call a spade a spade and focus on concrete things rather than ideological battles. If tariffs are proposed, let’s discuss the issues and make a deal,” explained Wang, a former Councillor of the State Council of China – the country's highest administrative authority, overseeing various ministries and agencies to implement national policies and manage government affairs.

Wang was in Istanbul to attend the recently held TRT World Forum 2024.

The former Chinese Councillor highlighted that Trump’s rhetoric during the election campaign hinted at avenues for collaboration. “For example, he mentioned welcoming Chinese investments in the US rather than building factories in Mexico. That’s a positive sign for Chinese companies eager to invest in America,” he noted.

Trump’s business-focused circle also inspires optimism in Beijing. “He’s surrounded by savvy individuals like [SpaceX and Tesla CEO] Elon Musk, [Apple CEO] Tim Cook, and [Blackstone Group CEO] Steve Schwarzman, who understand China well. This creates opportunities for cooperation,” Wang added.

China’s willingness to work with Trump extends to contentious areas like trade. “We need to move away from ideological conflicts such as autocracy versus democracy. Let’s negotiate pragmatically and seek mutual gains,” Wang emphasised.

Can China help Trump become the 'peace president'?

Wang also sees potential for collaboration between the US and China in addressing pressing global conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine war and the Middle East crisis.