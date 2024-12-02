TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
TRT World's 'Witness' bags best documentary award at AWB Film Festival
TRT World's "Witness" is a profound narrative on Gaza post-Israel's war on the besieged territory last year and captures the resilience of the Palestinian people.
TRT World's 'Witness' bags best documentary award at AWB Film Festival
Witness | Documentary / Others
December 2, 2024

At the annual Film Festival of Activists Without Borders themed Amplifying Cinema for Social Change, TRT World's powerful documentary "Witness" has won the best documentary award.

The festival on Saturday in Mini-Cini Cinema, Manchester, UK attracted 135 submissions from 35 countries, presenting films that tackle injustices and advocate for transformative change.

The AWBFF is an in-person festival dedicated to showcasing cinema addressing critical issues such as human rights violations, the climate crisis, and social inequality.

The event featured thought-provoking panel discussions with filmmakers, offering audiences the opportunity to delve deeper into the stories on screen.

Recommended

Produced by Aslihan Eker Çakmak at TRT World and directed by Ensar Altay, "Witness" reflects on Gaza post-October 7, capturing the profound impact of Israeli attacks and the resilience of the Palestinian people.

TRT World has been at the forefront of dispelling partial narratives of Israel's war on Gaza prevalent in Western media and has been challenging biased narratives through its news coverage and documentaries.

RelatedDigitisation driving TRT’s human-centred journalism: Deputy DG
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye