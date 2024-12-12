Iran and Türkiye are working hard to reach a target of $30 billion in bilateral trade, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat has said.

After meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian as part of his visit to the capital Tehran for the 29th Meeting of the Türkiye-Iran Joint Economic Cooperation Commission, Bolat said Türkiye wants to renew its energy agreement with Iran, according to a statement released by the Iranian Presidency on Wednesday.

Pointing out that they will modernise the border gates to facilitate the common customs trade between the two countries, Bolat said: “We are trying to open two more border gates with Iran.”

"We are also trying to strengthen border crossings and markets between the two countries,” he added.