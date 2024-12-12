TÜRKİYE
Türkiye, Iran aim to reach $30B in bilateral trade
‘We are also trying to strengthen border crossings and markets between the two countries,’ says Turkish Trade Minister.
Bolat noted that they want to revive the preferential trade agreement signed with Iran in 2015 and implement a comprehensive agreement on tourism./ Photo: AA
December 12, 2024

Iran and Türkiye are working hard to reach a target of $30 billion in bilateral trade, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat has said.

After meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian as part of his visit to the capital Tehran for the 29th Meeting of the Türkiye-Iran Joint Economic Cooperation Commission, Bolat said Türkiye wants to renew its energy agreement with Iran, according to a statement released by the Iranian Presidency on Wednesday.

Pointing out that they will modernise the border gates to facilitate the common customs trade between the two countries, Bolat said: “We are trying to open two more border gates with Iran.”

"We are also trying to strengthen border crossings and markets between the two countries,” he added.

Strengthening relations

Bolat noted that they also want to revive the preferential trade agreement signed with Iran in 2015 and implement a comprehensive agreement on tourism.

Pezeshkian said he has always emphasised the necessity and importance of strengthening relations between Islamic countries and that they discussed this in their meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“We should solve the problems among us in a brotherly manner and strengthen the power of the Islamic world in a practical way,” he said, adding that Islamic countries would benefit from sharing their capacities with each other, from trade markets to transportation routes and other potentials.

