Turkish Head of Communications Fahrettin Altun has stressed the importance of strengthening ties with Greece through mutual understanding, economic cooperation, and cultural exchange.

"The prosperity of future generations depends on strengthening bilateral relations," Altun said on Sunday in an interview with the Greek newspaper Ta Nea, addressing key regional issues and unresolved disputes.

"Promoting mutual understanding, expanding trade opportunities, deepening people-to-people ties, and striving for shared prosperity will benefit everyone.

"By prioritising these goals, we can ensure that those who wish to disrupt progress and block the path to cooperation and peace are sidelined," he added.

On fostering cultural collaboration, Altun highlighted Ankara’s support for the return of the Parthenon Marbles to Greece and urged mutual respect regarding sensitive issues like the Aegean Sea and the Turkish minority in Greece.

"It would be beneficial for the Greek public to understand that the Aegean is not a Greek lake and that Türkiye, with its long coastline, shares this sea and has legitimate rights and vital interests in the region," he said, emphasising the need to resolve disputes peacefully under international law.

On the Turkish minority in Greece, the Turkish official also said: "The Turkish minority seeks the official recognition of their elected religious leaders and the freedom to express their ethnic identity without fear of legal or administrative repercussions, similar to the freedoms enjoyed by the Greek minority in Türkiye."

Call for realism on Cyprus

Discussing the Cyprus island, Altun criticised the decades-long failure of UN-led negotiations for a “bi-zonal, bi-communal federation.”