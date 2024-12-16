The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned Israel's decision to expand illegal settlements in the Golan Heights, which have been under Israeli occupation since 1967.

In a statement, the ministry called the move “a new stage in Israel’s goal of expanding its borders through occupation,” expressing grave concern over the broader implications of this decision.

The condemnation highlighted Israel's recent actions in the region, including violations of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement through its entry into the area of separation, advances into adjacent territories, and airstrikes in Syria.