Mexico mayor faces probe for thanking drug cartel for Christmas gifts
President Claudia Sheinbaum denounced the mayor's actions and said an investigation is being conducted into her and other officials.
"We are against the glorification of these criminal groups," Sheinbaum says. / Photo: Reuters Archive
December 30, 2024

Mexican prosecutors have launched an investigation into a mayor who publicly thanked drug kingpin Nemecio Oseguera Cervantes for giving presents to the town's children on Christmas.

During a press conference, President Claudia Sheinbaum denounced on Monday Mayor Avila Castrejon's actions and ordered a full investigation into her and other public officials for alleged ties to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) in Coalcoman, a small municipality in the coastal state of Michoacan, a hotspot for drug trafficking groups.

Other officials include the town's security chief.

"We are against the glorification of these criminal groups," said Sheinbaum.

"An investigation is being conducted regarding the municipal president to determine whether or not she has ties to this criminal group or why this banner was displayed. One cannot judge immediately; there must be an investigation by the Public Prosecutor's Office."

On December 10, Castrejon thanked the leader of the powerful and violent CJNG, known as "El Mencho," for distributing Christmas gifts to children in Coalcoman.

A video showing the mayor's public expression of gratitude surfaced on social media last week. It included banners thanking Oseguera Cervantes, his sons, and his recently arrested cartel enforcer Armando Gomez Nunez, known as "Delta 1."

"The children of Coalcoman thank Mr. Nemesio Oseguera and his sons 2 and 3, Delta 1, for their kind gesture. Thank you for the gifts," read a banner.

Ties with cartel

Although Castrejon has denied any links to the Jalisco Cartel and questioned the video's authenticity, this is not the first time the mayor has faced accusations of cartel involvement.

Castrejon is a first cousin to Monica del Carmen Avila, the wife of Armando Gomez "Delta 1" Nunez, a senior cartel figure who was mentioned in the banner. Both Nunez and his wife were arrested last October.

Castrejon is reportedly under investigation for forced disappearances and has been accused of funnelling resources to the Jalisco Cartel before becoming the mayor of Coalcoman.

In the past, drug cartels in Mexico have often handed out gifts or bags of food to local people around the holidays to try to improve their image or build local support.

The cartels often want local people to warn them of army raids, but at the same time, the gangs usually extort protection money from local residents.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
