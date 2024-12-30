Mexican prosecutors have launched an investigation into a mayor who publicly thanked drug kingpin Nemecio Oseguera Cervantes for giving presents to the town's children on Christmas.

During a press conference, President Claudia Sheinbaum denounced on Monday Mayor Avila Castrejon's actions and ordered a full investigation into her and other public officials for alleged ties to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) in Coalcoman, a small municipality in the coastal state of Michoacan, a hotspot for drug trafficking groups.

Other officials include the town's security chief.

"We are against the glorification of these criminal groups," said Sheinbaum.

"An investigation is being conducted regarding the municipal president to determine whether or not she has ties to this criminal group or why this banner was displayed. One cannot judge immediately; there must be an investigation by the Public Prosecutor's Office."

On December 10, Castrejon thanked the leader of the powerful and violent CJNG, known as "El Mencho," for distributing Christmas gifts to children in Coalcoman.

A video showing the mayor's public expression of gratitude surfaced on social media last week. It included banners thanking Oseguera Cervantes, his sons, and his recently arrested cartel enforcer Armando Gomez Nunez, known as "Delta 1."

"The children of Coalcoman thank Mr. Nemesio Oseguera and his sons 2 and 3, Delta 1, for their kind gesture. Thank you for the gifts," read a banner.