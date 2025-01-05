Nearly 1,000 mosques were damaged in Israeli attacks in Gaza last year, Palestinian authorities have said.

In a statement on Sunday, the Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs said 815 Muslim worship places were destroyed and 151 others partially damaged.

The ministry said 19 cemeteries and three churches were also destroyed in Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza in 2024.

In the occupied West Bank, the ministry recorded 256 settler intrusions into the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem last year.

According to the ministry, some 2,567 illegal settlers forced their way into the mosque complex to celebrate the week-long Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, which was marked from December 25 to January 2.