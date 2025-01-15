Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reiterated that Türkiye’s actions in Syria are motivated by justifiable and legitimate reasons, with a strong focus on humanitarian concerns.

"Everyone should take their hands off the region. We will crush the heads of Daesh, YPG, and other terrorist organisations in a short time together with our Syrian brothers," Erdogan stressed on Wednesday, speaking at an AK Party meeting in Ankara.

The president emphasised that the YPG, the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist organisation, remains Syria’s most pressing issue, controlling nearly a third of its territory and exploiting its natural resources.

The YPG terrorist organisation "will not escape its impending bitter fate if it does not disband and lay down its arms," he asserted.

Erdogan also outlined the grounds for Türkiye’s presence in Syria, saying: "Nothing can be more natural than Türkiye intervening in the neighbouring country, driven by justifiable and legitimate reasons, especially humanitarian ones."

Addressing Syria’s future, Erdogan described the regime overthrow and Türkiye’s open dialogue with the new administration as an opportunity to permanently eliminate terrorism. He assured that Türkiye would seize this moment to foster stability.