Joyful celebrations have erupted across several Arab countries following the announcement of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

The deal on Wednesday includes a prisoner exchange, Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and a roadmap to sustained calm, with its implementation set to begin Sunday.

Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, officially announced the breakthrough at a press conference in the capital, Doha.

The announcement comes on day 468 of Israel's genocide against Gaza, which, with US backing, has killed and wounded more than 156,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The war has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed the lives of many elderly people and children in one of the worst global humanitarian disasters in recent times.

'May God strengthen them'

In Jordan, streets in the capital, Amman, came alive with car parades as drivers waved Palestinian flags, played anthems and chanted in support of Gaza's resistance.

Some people distributed sweets while donning Palestinian keffiyehs, shouting "Victory is ours!" and "May God strengthen them!" in reference to the resistance fighters.

In Morocco, Tangier witnessed a celebratory motorcade, while a gathering in the capital Rabat featured participants holding photos of Al Aqsa Mosque and Palestinian flags.