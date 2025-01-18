Evacuations have been lifted after a massive fire erupted at the Moss Landing Vistra Power Plant, one of the world's largest lithium battery storage facilities, in Monterey County, California, according to media reports.

The fire, which began Thursday afternoon, continued to burn as authorities allowed the lithium-ion batteries to extinguish naturally, CBS News reported on Friday.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office announced the lifting of evacuation orders for about 1,500 residents at 6 pm local time (0200GMT).

However, health officials urged nearby residents to keep windows and doors shut, limit outdoor activities, and monitor air quality updates.

The fire reignited on Friday afternoon, producing more flames and thick black smoke before subsiding by the evening.

Highway 1, which runs near the facility, remained closed due to the ongoing incident, with traffic redirected to alternate routes.

"This is really a wake-up call for the industry," the media outlet quoted Monterey County Supervisor Glenn Church saying during a news conference.

Church called the fire a "worst-case scenario," emphasising the need for accountability and improved safety measures as the energy sector moves toward sustainable solutions.

