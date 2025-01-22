Indonesian rescuers resumed a search on Wednesday for people missing after floodsandlandslides on Indonesia’s main island of Java that killed at least 17 people.

Waters from flooded rivers tore through nine villages in Pekalongan regency of Central Java province and landslides tumbled onto mountainside hamlets after the torrential rains Monday.

Videos and photos released by National Search and Rescue Agency showed workers digging desperately in villages where roads and green-terraced rice fields were transformed into murky brown mud and villages were covered by thick mud, rocks and uprooted trees.

National Disaster Management Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said flooding triggered a landslide that buried two houses and a cafe in Petungkriyono resort area.

The disasters all together destroyed 25 houses, a dam and three main bridges connecting villages in Pekalongan.

Muhari said at least 17 people were dead, nine were missing and 13 injured by Wednesday. Nearly 300 people were forced to flee to temporary government shelters.

The search and rescue operation that was hampered by bad weather, mudslides and rugged terrain was halted on Tuesday afternoon due to heavy rain and thick fog that made devastated areas along the rivers dangerous to rescuers.