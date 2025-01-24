EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has stressed the importance of Turkish-EU relations and outlined shared priorities for cooperation.

Expressing condolences for the victims of a recent hotel fire in Türkiye, Kallas began by reaffirming Türkiye’s role as a crucial partner for the EU during a joint press conference on Friday with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in the capital Ankara.

“As a candidate country and a major NATO ally, Türkiye plays a central role in European security,” she stated.

“Our economic partnership is stronger than ever, and there is immense potential for cooperation across trade, innovation, and counter-terrorism,” she said.

Kallas acknowledged differences between Türkiye and the EU on issues such as Cyprus and sanctions against Russia.

“Our shared goals provide a foundation for high-level dialogue and cooperation,” she emphasised.

Related The Forgotten Ally: Why EU needs Türkiye more than ever

Gaza ceasefire

On Gaza, the EU foreign policy chief welcomed the recent ceasefire as an opportunity for peace, but called for long-term solutions.

“We need sustainable peace,” she underlined. “Israelis and Palestinians deserve peace in the long term, and the EU remains a strong supporter of the Palestinian people.”

She also added that the union is increasing its aid and exploring ways to redeploy its mission in the region.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, and its residents displaced, hungry, and prone to disease.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.