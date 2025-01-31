WORLD
Venezuela must accept returned migrants from US: Trump's envoy
The Trump administration urges Maduro to comply, citing possible consequences
"President Trump expects Nicolas Maduro to take back all of the Venezuelan criminals and gang members that have been exported to the United States, and to do so unequivocally and without condition," says Mauricio Claver-Carone. / Photo: Reuters Archive
January 31, 2025

United States President Donald Trump sent an envoy to Venezuela to urge the country’s leader, Nicolás Maduro, to accept the unconditional return of deported Venezuelans or face consequences.

Richard Grenell, an outspoken ally of Trump who serves in a broad role as envoy for special missions, travelled to Caracas on Friday to speak to Maduro as the new administration vows to push a hard line.

"President Trump expects Nicolas Maduro to take back all of the Venezuelan criminals and gang members that have been exported to the United States, and to do so unequivocally and without condition," said Mauricio Claver-Carone, the US special envoy for Latin America.

He said that Grenell was also demanding that "American hostages need to be released — immediately, unequivocally".

"All I would do on this call is urge the Maduro government — the Maduro regime — in Venezuela, to heed to Special Envoy Ric Grenell and to his demands and what he puts on the table, because ultimately, there will be consequences otherwise," Claver-Carone told reporters.

Venezuela's communication minister, Freddy Nanez, confirmed on Telegram that Maduro accepted a meeting with Grenell but suggested that the Venezuelan side did not expect agreements.

It would be one of the first known meetings by the second Trump administration with a government it considers hostile since the inauguration.

RelatedTrump admin cancels deportation protections for 600,000 Venezuelans
