Palestinian prisoners released by Israel as part of the Gaza ceasefire and exchange deal said they were treated badly in the days leading to their freedom.

During their reception in Ramallah, occupied West Bank, a number of prisoners said they faced death threats from the Israeli army, endured severe beatings , and were deprived of food and water, according to an Anadolu correspondent on the ground.

The deteriorating health condition of the released prisoners was evident, with some appearing unable to walk on their own, while others were carried in wheelchairs. Many were taken to hospitals for medical checkup and treatment.

“The Israeli prison system subjected the prisoners to brutal beatings before their release, which continued for days, according to numerous testimonies,” the Palestinian Prisoners Society said in a statement.

"In some cases, the beatings resulted in rib fractures."

The group stressed that Israel systematically terrorises the to-be-released prisoners and their families through various means, most notably severe beatings and threats, including death threats, if any welcome celebrations are held.

Buses carrying Palestinian prisoners set free arrived in Ramallah and Khan Younis, southern Gaza on Saturday. A total of 183 prisoners were to be freed in the fourth prisoner-hostage swap under the truce.

Three Israeli captives — Keith Siegel, Ofer Kalderon and Yarden Bibas — were also released by Hamas.

ICRC staff 'angry'