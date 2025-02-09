Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has criticised the Israeli government's actions to claim Jerusalem, calling it "unacceptable" and warning against the "complete Judaisation" of the city.

"The schemes being played here, aimed at fully Judaising Jerusalem, stripping it of its international identity, as well as its Muslim and Christian identities, and imposing a single-religion approach, are, of course, unacceptable,” Fidan told Palestinian Television in an interview.

On Türkiye’s efforts to protect Jerusalem’s identity, Fidan emphasised that Jerusalem is an important symbol of the Palestinian cause and drew attention to the fact that Israel continued to take all kinds of provocative actions in Jerusalem with the support it received.

He said Jerusalem could be a city of peace and unity, representing the world's monotheistic religions, but Israel insists on erasing all Muslim and Christian symbols and dominating the city.

This cannot continue, he warned. "This cycle of oppression will break at some point."

Displacement of Palestinians 'unacceptable'

Fidan also rejected the idea of Palestinian displacement when asked about US President Donald Trump's controversial remarks suggesting the relocation of Palestinians from Gaza, saying it was "unacceptable".

He described such proposals as historically ignorant and emphasised the international consensus supporting a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital of a Palestinian state, as reflected in the recent UN vote.