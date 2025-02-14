Israeli forces have turned a health center for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in the southern West Bank into a detention facility in violation of international law, the UN agency reported on Friday.

In a statement, UNRWA said Israeli forces "used the UNRWA Arroub Camp Health Centre (near Bethlehem) as a temporary detention site during a search and arrest operation on 12 February.”

The Israeli forces "forcibly entered the health centre and used it for the detention and interrogation of tens of Palestinian residents rounded up in the camp," the agency said.

UNRWA noted that “this is a new development in the blatant disregard for the inviolability of United Nations facilities,” adding that “this recent incident follows a pattern of forcible entries into UNRWA installations in the West Bank since October 2023, by both Israeli security forces and Palestinian armed groups.”

It also stressed that “since 30 January and the implementation of Knesset (Israeli parliament) laws, including a no-contact policy between UNRWA and Israeli authorities, the Agency is no longer able to engage with Israeli officials and directly report and deconflict such incidents as they occur.”

The agency emphasised that “all UN premises are inviolable and are protected under international law.”