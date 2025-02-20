Multiple explosions have rocked several buses in the central Israeli city of Bat Yam in what police described as a "suspected terror attack", with an official saying that there were no injuries.

"Preliminary report - Suspected terror attack. Multiple reports have been received of explosions involving several buses at different locations in Bat Yam," the police said in a statement on Thursday evening.

Large police forces had been deployed to search for suspects, the statement said.

"Police bomb disposal units are scanning for additional suspicious objects. We urge the public to avoid the areas and remain alert for any suspicious items," it added.

"These are identical explosive devices with a timer. Three have detonated, and two additional ones have been located and are currently being neutralised," a police spokesman told the AFP news agency.

