Apple has said it will spend more than $500 billion in the United States over the next four years and hire 20,000 staff, an announcement likely to please President Donald Trump who has pushed US companies to shift manufacturing home.

"Apple today announced its largest-ever spend commitment, with plans to spend and invest more than $500 billion in the US over the next four years," the Silicon Valley-based tech giant said on Monday.

Apple's CEO Tim Cook said: "We are bullish on the future of American innovation, and we're proud to build on our long-standing US investments with this $500 billion commitment to our country’s future."

Apple said it would hire around 20,000 staff, mostly focused on research and development, silicon engineering, software development, AI and machine learning.

It plans to open a new manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas, in 2026 that will assemble servers that "play a key role in powering Apple Intelligence" - part of the company's AI products - and would create "thousands of jobs."

An Apple Manufacturing Academy in Detroit is also on the cards to "help companies transition to advanced manufacturing."