Türkiye will play an "important" role in both attaining and continuing peace, and maintaining a possible ceasefire, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said of its efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Türkiye has a great potential in this direction," Fidan told on Wednesday at a joint news conference with his Georgian counterpart Maka Botchorishvili in the capital Ankara, adding that Türkiye is a "strong and important" actor in the region.

Ankara's position since the beginning of the war has been to put an end to it as soon as possible, Fidan highlighted.

There have been initiatives, work, and contacts at both the strategic and tactical levels on this issue, but no progress between the parties has been made so far, he said, but added that a new dynamic started with the new US administration under President Donald Trump.

Intensive diplomatic contacts to end war

Fidan added that intensive diplomatic contacts are being carried out on details such as the conditions and how to continue a possible ceasefire agreement, turning it into a peace agreement, and possible conditions of this ceasefire as well as security guarantees to ensure it continues.

Highlighting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's contacts with other leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Fidan said that there are contacts between various parties to ensure and maintain a ceasefire.

Fidan said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US special envoy for Russia and Ukraine Keith Kellogg, and Ukrainian and European representatives were contacted and said that everyone agrees on the need for a ceasefire.

"It is important that this is accepted by the parties," he added.

Ankara has been supporting initiatives involving both sides to achieve peace since the beginning of the war, Fidan said, reiterating Türkiye's readiness to provide all kinds of support to peace efforts, including hosting the talks.

Turkish-Georgian bilateral ties

Fidan said Türkiye and Georgia "are key to the transportation of Caspian energy resources to the world and European markets.”

Stating that they have been contributing to energy security for many years with the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline and the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum Natural Gas Pipeline, Fidan said that they are trying to transform cooperation with Georgia into concrete projects in trilateral and quadrilateral formats.

Fidan expressed Türkiye's satisfaction to see that the new Georgian government has the same determination to deepen relations further.

On trade ties between Ankara and Tbilisi, Fidan said: “Türkiye has been Georgia's number one trade partner for 16 years. Last year, our trade volume exceeded $3 billion. We are working to increase this figure to $5 billion.

"We are also making efforts to increase Turkish investments in Georgia. The Caspian Trans-Caspian East-West Central Corridor is an important element in east-west connectivity. In this context, we attach great importance to the full capacity operation of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railway, which is the backbone of the Central Corridor."

Stating that they also discussed military and defence industry cooperation, Fidan said that they evaluated how existing projects carried out both bilaterally and within the scope of NATO could proceed.