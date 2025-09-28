The president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) said that the armament of Greek-administered Cyprus raises concerns.

No ground for negotiation was found this week in informal talks with the Greek Cypriot side, Ersin Tatar told reporters at a news conference at Turkish House (Turkevi) in New York on Saturday, where he is visiting amid the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

The Greek Cypriot side claims to want peace and stability, but they are constantly arming themselves, Tatar added.

The TRNC had informed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that southern Cyprus resorted to excessive armament under agreements it made with Israel, he noted.

The excessive armament increases the danger on the island and causes further tension and unease, he said.

The Turkish Cypriots have been under restrictions since 1963, said Tatar, noting that the TRNC continues to fight for two sovereign states with equal rights on the island.

Stressing that Turkish Cypriots have undergone a paradigm shift in negotiations in the last five years, he said the shift from seeking a federal solution to focusing on two separate states has strengthened the TRNC's foundation.

TRNC in stronger position on island of Cyprus

When asked what timetable had been set following talks with the Greek Cypriots this week under UN auspices, Tatar said there is no common ground because Greek-administered Cyprus still does not accept the TRNC's demand for sovereign equality.

There will be no official negotiation process until the Greek Cypriot administration accepts it, he highlighted.