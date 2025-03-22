Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu has been arrested following his detention on Wednesday, along with dozens of others, as part of a corruption investigation into the Turkish metropolitan municipality.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office said in an official statement: "Within the scope of the investigations conducted by our Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, the on-duty Magistrate Court has decided to arrest the suspect, Ekrem Imamoglu, on charges of establishing and leading a criminal organisation, accepting bribes, extortion, unlawfully recording personal data, and interfering with a tender, within the framework of a financial investigation."

The court, however, ruled against formally arresting Imamoglu in the terror probe.

“Regarding the suspect Ekrem Imamoglu, although there is strong suspicion that he aided an armed terrorist organisation, it was deemed unnecessary to take further action at this stage since he has already been ordered to be arrested for financial crimes,” the court said.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched investigations against Imamoglu and 99 other suspects on charges, including leading a criminal organisation, membership in a criminal organisation, embezzlement, bribery, aggravated fraud, unlawful acquisition of personal data, and rigging public tenders.

Following their processing at the police station, several suspects were transferred to Istanbul Courthouse in Caglayan, where their proceedings before the on-duty criminal court of peace took place.