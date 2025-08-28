WAR ON GAZA
Netanyahu covering up Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
The Turkish foreign minister says Israel is pursuing expansion and occupation far beyond the borders granted to it in 1967.
Israel is pursuing expansion and occupation far beyond the borders granted to it in 1967. / AP
August 28, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said the reality of genocide in Gaza has been recognised by the world, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is "trying to cover it up."

In an interview with a Turkish TV channel, TGRT Haber, Fidan said the Palestine issue is a "bleeding wound" for the whole world and urged the world to stop the famine caused by Israel in Gaza.

Stressing that the US changed its stance on Israel's attacks on Gaza, Fidan said Washington has not been "openly defending Tel Aviv "anymore."

Pointing out Israel's brutality in the Palestinian enclave, Fidan said the Netanyahu administration does not care about any humanitarian values.

Israel has killed nearly 63,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023.

Israel’s genocide has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:AA
