Dubbed by the Western media as the “Ghost of al-Qassam” for maintaining a low profile, 55-year-old Ezzedin Al-Haddad has emerged as the de facto leader of Hamas in Gaza.

Rarely photographed, Al-Haddad is an experienced fighter who has survived “several Israeli assassination attempts”. He rose to the top position in the resistance group after Israel assassinated Mohammed Sinwar in May 2025.

“He is a tough, stubborn fighter… He is a respected and loved person,” Yousef Alhelou, a Palestinian political analyst, tells TRT World.

Al-Haddad is the third person in seven months to lead Hamas in Gaza, where Israel has killed over 57,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, over the last 21 months.

He is known to have played a key role in Hamas’s incursion into Israel on October 7, 2023 – an event that Israelis consider their “worst defeat in history”. He also recruits members for Hamas and oversees the captivity of Israeli hostages.

Alhelou describes Al-Haddad as “one of the well-known commanders in northern Gaza” who has the reputation of being a “smart person”.

“That’s why he easily recruits new fighters,” he adds.

Rising through Hamas ranks

Born in Gaza City in 1970, Al-Haddad joined a nascent Hamas in 1987. He started as a foot soldier in Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s military wing, and quickly rose through the ranks to become a ‘platoon commander’, a ‘battalion commander’, and finally a ‘brigade leader’.

He has been a “ crucial link ” among Hamas commanders. His close relationship with Yahya Sinwar, a former Hamas leader assassinated in October 2024, deepened his influence within the resistance group.

He also played a significant role in Hamas’s internal security unit, al-Majd, where he rooted out people suspected of collaborating with Israel.

“His military style is different from his predecessors. He has a big influence in the political leadership,” Alhelou says, while referring to the political wing of the group that manages governance, diplomacy, and public relations in Gaza, where Hamas has been in power since 2007.

With a $750,000 Israeli bounty on his head and surviving at least six assassination attempts since 2008, Al-Haddad is one of Israel’s high-priority targets.

‘Planner’ of the October 7 incursion

Al-Haddad’s profile within Hamas grew after his central role in planning and executing the October 7 incursion that Palestinians call Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.

A day before the operation, he called a secret meeting with battalion commanders. He distributed written orders, emphasising the abduction of Israeli soldiers and live documentation of the assault. Hamas abducted 251 Israelis on October 7, 2023.

Israel’s demand that Hamas release those hostages – about 20 of them are reportedly still alive in captivity – all at once to secure a halt in Tel Aviv’s war on Gaza is at the heart of the ongoing negotiations .