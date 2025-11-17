HUMANITARIAN AID
1 min read
UN sounds alarm on global hunger hotspots
The UN warns of a worsening global hunger crisis, highlighting 16 hotspots where millions are at risk of famine through May 2026.
UN sounds alarm on global hunger hotspots
Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk, Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin / TRT World
November 17, 2025

Acute food insecurity is worsening across 16 global “hunger hotspots”, potentially developing into famine between November 2025 and May 2026 that would put millions at risk, a new UN report warns. 

Acute food insecurity means families cannot meet their basic food needs. But at the 4th (Emergency) and 5th (Catastrophe/Famine) phases, hunger becomes life-threatening.

Alongside economic shocks and extreme weather, conflict and violence are the main drivers of hunger in 14 of the affected areas, according to the FAO–WFP Hunger Hotspots report released on November 12.

RECOMMENDED

With only $10.5 billion of the $29 billion humanitarian funding needed to “avert widespread starvation” received by aid groups by late October, budget cuts have forced agencies to scale back food, nutrition and school feeding programmes.

"We are on the brink of a completely preventable hunger catastrophe," WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain warned, adding that “time is running out.”

Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package