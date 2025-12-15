WAR ON GAZA
Israel kills Palestinian teenager in occupied West Bank raid
Local media says Israeli forces shot a 17-year-old boy in the chest after they stormed the town.
Those killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank this year include 53 Palestinian minors, according to official Palestinian statistics. / AA
December 15, 2025

Israeli forces have shot dead a Palestinian teenager during a raid in the town of Tuqu', east of Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank.

The official news agency WAFA, citing Taysir Abu Mufreh, head of the Tuqu' Municipal Council, said on Monday that a 17-year-old boy was shot in the chest by Israeli soldiers.

Abu Mufreh said Israeli forces stormed the town, took up positions in its centre, and opened fire indiscriminately, resulting in the teenager's death.

Israeli forces and illegal settlers have killed at least 1,096 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, wounded nearly 11,000, and detained around 21,000 since October 2023, according to Palestinian figures.

Those killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank this year include 53 Palestinian minors, according to official Palestinian statistics.

The West Bank is home to 2.7 million Palestinians who have limited self-rule under Israeli occupation.

Most world powers deem Israel's settlements — on land it captured in a 1967 war — illegal, and numerous UN Security Council resolutions have called on Israel to halt all settlement activity.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
