Israeli forces have shot dead a Palestinian teenager during a raid in the town of Tuqu', east of Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank.

The official news agency WAFA, citing Taysir Abu Mufreh, head of the Tuqu' Municipal Council, said on Monday that a 17-year-old boy was shot in the chest by Israeli soldiers.

Abu Mufreh said Israeli forces stormed the town, took up positions in its centre, and opened fire indiscriminately, resulting in the teenager's death.

Israeli forces and illegal settlers have killed at least 1,096 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, wounded nearly 11,000, and detained around 21,000 since October 2023, according to Palestinian figures.