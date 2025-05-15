US law enforcement officials have said they were looking into a social media post by former FBI Director James Comey depicting an image of "8647," which some Trump supporters interpreted as a threat against President Donald Trump.

Comey, who was fired by Trump in 2017, later took down the post on Thursday, saying he was unaware the apparent political message could have been associated with violence.

In US parlance the number 86 can be used as verb meaning to throw somebody out of a bar for being drunk or disorderly, and 47 is code for Trump, the 47th president.

Some Trump supporters interpreted the message as one to violently remove Trump from office, including by assassination.

The Merriam-Webster Dictionary says on its website that one recent meaning of the term was "to kill" but that it had not adopted that "due to its relative recency and sparseness of use."

The Secret Service, which is responsible for protecting the president, said it was aware of Comey's post but did not assess its meaning.

"The Secret Service vigorously investigates anything that can be taken as a potential threat against our protectees. We are aware of the social media posts by the former FBI director and we take rhetoric like this very seriously. Beyond that, we do not comment on protective intelligence matters," Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.

