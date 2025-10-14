TÜRKİYE
'Türkiye in Hollywood' event garners significant attention in California, organisers say
Film enthusiasts and Academy members gather for screening of Türkiye's Oscar entry and a new drama, in an event aimed to foster connections between Turkish and American film industries.
The 5th Hollywood Turkish Film and Drama Days concludes at Sony Pictures Studios in California. / Other
October 14, 2025

The 5th Hollywood Turkish Film and Drama Days has concluded at Sony Pictures Studios in California, with organisers hailing the event which they say is aimed to connect the Turkish film and TV industry with American audiences and industry professionals.

The event themed "Türkiye in Hollywood" and supported by Türkiye's Ministry of Culture and Tourism was held on October 11-12 and drew film lovers and Academy members who attended the screening of Türkiye's official Oscar submission and a new drama series.

Hosted by actor Taro Emir Tekin, the festival opened with a screening of Murat Fıratoğlu's "Hemme’nin Öldüğü Günlerden Biri (One of the Days Hemme Died)," followed by a Q&A with the director and the cast.

Day two included a screening of "Taşacak Bu Deniz", a new TRT 1 drama. Guests viewed the premiere and met the creative team.

The event has been praised for boosting Turkish cinema's global profile and fostering cultural exchange between Türkiye and the United States.

"In our fifth year, we are thrilled to once again bring Türkiye and its stories to Hollywood... We will continue to showcase Turkish stories on the most elegant stages and strengthen the perception of 'Türkiye in Hollywood'," event chair Barbaros Tapan said.

"True international promotion can only be achieved by those who understand, cherish, and take pride in their own culture."

Tamer Karadagli, General Director of the Turkish State Theaters, remarked, "We came to this city with a purpose — to present our stories... I hope we will soon see it on the Oscar stage."

The event saw attendance from notable figures, including Menekse Onuk, Consul General of Türkiye in Los Angeles, California Senator Melissa Hurtado and several Turkish and international actors, along with representatives from the Turkish-American community and Los Angeles local government.

SOURCE:TRT World
