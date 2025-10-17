ASIA PACIFIC
2 min read
Bangladesh parties sign landmark reform charter
The charter aims at ensuring democratic reform after next year's elections, following a mass uprising that toppled the previous government.
Bangladesh parties sign landmark reform charter
bangladesh / AFP
October 17, 2025

Bangladesh's "July Charter" for state reform, drafted after last year's deadly student-led uprising, has been backed by the majority of political parties.

The charter seeks to reshape the country's politics and institutions and give constitutional recognition to the 2024 uprising that forced Sheikh Hasina, a long-time prime minister, to flee to India.

Muhammad Yunus, the head of Bangladesh's interim government, said on Friday that the signing of the charter marked a major step toward restoring political order and preparing for national elections scheduled for February 2026.

"It's the birth of a new Bangladesh," Yunus said at the ceremony.

RelatedTRT World - On revolution anniversary, Bangladeshis still keeping alive dreams and hopes

'Urgent revision'

Among those signing the document on Friday were members of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia's Bangladesh Nationalist Party, the Jamaat-e-Islami party and several centrist and regional groups that have expressed support for the reform process.

RECOMMENDED

The National Consensus Commission announced a last-minute amendment to the charter on Friday, describing it as an "urgent revision" made in response to the demands of those who took part in the 2024 uprising.

The UN human rights office's 114-page report estimates that up to 1,400 people were killed between July and August of last year, with 12 percent of them children, and more than 22,000 injured during the uprising against Hasina's government.

It recommended judicial and police reforms and urged authorities to drop charges against journalists, lawyers, trade unionists, civil society activists, and other human rights defenders.

The report also emphasised the need for a “fair, impartial, and comprehensive investigative process” and called for ensuring judicial independence and protecting the rights of journalists, Awami League supporters, minority leaders, and others engaged in civic or political dissent.

Explore
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets