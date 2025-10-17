Bangladesh's "July Charter" for state reform, drafted after last year's deadly student-led uprising, has been backed by the majority of political parties.

The charter seeks to reshape the country's politics and institutions and give constitutional recognition to the 2024 uprising that forced Sheikh Hasina, a long-time prime minister, to flee to India.

Muhammad Yunus, the head of Bangladesh's interim government, said on Friday that the signing of the charter marked a major step toward restoring political order and preparing for national elections scheduled for February 2026.

"It's the birth of a new Bangladesh," Yunus said at the ceremony.

'Urgent revision'

Among those signing the document on Friday were members of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia's Bangladesh Nationalist Party, the Jamaat-e-Islami party and several centrist and regional groups that have expressed support for the reform process.