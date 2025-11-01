Sending weapons to Kiev will not help achieve any settlement, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Saturday according to the RIA news agency.

Earlier, the Pentagon has approved providing Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles, determining that the move would not affect US stockpiles, according to US and European officials.

The final decision, however, remains with President Donald Trump.

CNN reported on Friday that the Pentagon’s assessment was delivered to the White House earlier this month, shortly before Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington. Ukraine has requested the missiles to strike energy and infrastructure targets inside Russia.

The Tomahawk system has a range of approximately 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometres) and is typically launched from ships or submarines.

US defence officials said several operational issues, including training and the method of deployment, are under review.