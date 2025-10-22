AMERICAS
1 min read
Belize signs 'Safe Third Country' deal backing Trump's anti-immigration policy
Central American nation agrees to accept deported immigrants from the US under new bilateral agreement.
Belize signs 'Safe Third Country' deal backing Trump's anti-immigration policy
People deported from the United States disembark from a repatriation flight. [File] / AP
October 22, 2025

Belize has signed a "Safe Third Country" agreement with the US, agreeing to accept immigrants deported from the country. The US Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs congratulated the Belizean government on X.

"Thank you to the Government of Belize for signing a Safe Third Country Agreement—an important milestone in ending illegal immigration, shutting down abuse of our nation's asylum system, and reinforcing our shared commitment to tackling challenges in our hemisphere together," it wrote.

The Central American nation between Mexico and Guatemala serves as a key transit point for regional migration, and now joins other Latin American countries backing US President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Opposition voices

RECOMMENDED

Belize opposition leader Tracy Taegar Panton criticized the agreement, stating that the country is not prepared to handle a surge of asylum seekers.

"Belize’s immigration and asylum departments remain understaffed, underfunded, and ill-equipped to adequately process, monitor, and support asylum seekers," she said in a statement.​​​​​​​

In August, Washington signed a similar agreement with Paraguay, requiring asylum seekers to request refuge there before seeking entry into the US.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets