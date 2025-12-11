Time magazine has named the architects of artificial intelligence its "Person of the Year", citing their ability to deliver the age of thinking machines with transformative technology.

"Person of the Year is a powerful way to focus the world’s attention on the people that shape our lives. And this year, no one had a greater impact than the individuals who imagined, designed, and built AI," Time Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs wrote on Thursday in a letter to readers.

Jacobs described the architects as “wowing and worrying humanity” and “transforming the present and transcending the possible.”

The 2025 "Person of the Year" issue features a cover story that explores how AI changed the world over the year in new and "sometimes frightening ways.”

It includes interviews with Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang, whose chips are powering the AI boom, and AI investors such as SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son.