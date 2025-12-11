BIZTECH
2 min read
Architects of AI chosen as Time’s 2025 'Person of the Year'
The 2025 "Person of the Year" issue features a cover story that explores how AI changed the world over the year in new and "sometimes frightening ways.”
Architects of AI chosen as Time’s 2025 'Person of the Year'
One of two covers of Time magazine's 2025 Person of the Year issue. / Reuters
December 11, 2025

Time magazine has named the architects of artificial intelligence its "Person of the Year", citing their ability to deliver the age of thinking machines with transformative technology.

"Person of the Year is a powerful way to focus the world’s attention on the people that shape our lives. And this year, no one had a greater impact than the individuals who imagined, designed, and built AI," Time Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs wrote on Thursday in a letter to readers.

Jacobs described the architects as “wowing and worrying humanity” and “transforming the present and transcending the possible.”

The 2025 "Person of the Year" issue features a cover story that explores how AI changed the world over the year in new and "sometimes frightening ways.”

It includes interviews with Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang, whose chips are powering the AI boom, and AI investors such as SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son.

RelatedTRT World - Trump is named Time's Person of the Year, rings NYSE's opening bell
RECOMMENDED

Controversial aspects of AI

It explores such troubling aspects of AI as the death of a 16-year-old Californian who committed suicide, after which his parents sued ChatGPT maker OpenAI, blaming the company for their son’s death because of conversations he had with the chatbot.

Time is among many media outlets partnering with AI firms to license content and develop new tools.

In June 2024 it signed a multi-year content deal with OpenAI that gave the ChatGPT maker access to its archived news content. In response to user queries, the chatbot cites and links back to the source on Time.com.

Time magazine named then-President-elect Donald Trump “Person of the Year” in 2024, as well as in 2016. Past winners have also included pop star Taylor Swift, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk.

RelatedTRT World - Elon Musk named Time's 2021 Person of the Year
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group