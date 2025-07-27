Türkiye unveiled its most powerful conventional aircraft bomb GAZAP, which has a warhead weighing 970 kilograms (2,000 pounds), at the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) 2025 in Istanbul.

The bomb, designed by Türkiye's National Defense Ministry's research and development (R&D) center, disperses 10.16 fragment explosions per meter (3.2 feet) instead of 3 meters (9.8 feet), an official told Anadolu.

With its blast effect, the bomb has a very destructive capability, which can be dropped from an F-16 fighter jet.

"The R&D center has modified the explosive and filler design," the official said. "Qualification and certification processes are complete and ready for use."

NEB-2 Ghost "the best bunker-buster in the field"

Providing information on a separate bomb, NEB-2 Ghost, weighing 970 kg (2,000 pounds), the official noted that it is the "best bunker-buster in the field."

"Normally, in nuclear power plants, US-made missiles penetrate 2.4 m (7.8 ft) of C35 (standard concrete). NEB-2 penetrates 7 meters of C50 (three times stronger concrete than in nuclear power plants)," the official also said.