WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Besiktas, Trabzonspor snub Coca-Cola sponsorship offers over Israeli atrocities in Gaza
"We can't accept such an agreement because we do not consider it ethical”, Besiktas Secretary-General Ugur Fora says.
Besiktas, Trabzonspor snub Coca-Cola sponsorship offers over Israeli atrocities in Gaza
Besiktas fans display a banner reading, 'Palestine Will Be Free' during the Turkish Super Lig match / AA
November 28, 2025

Turkish football clubs Besiktas and Trabzonspor have both declined sponsorship offers from Coca-Cola, citing sensitivity to public sentiment over the ongoing Israeli atrocities in Gaza.

Besiktas Secretary-General Ugur Fora told Anadolu Agency on Friday that the club could not ignore societal concerns.

“We can’t accept such an agreement because we do not consider it ethical. As Besiktas, our priority is always the sensitivities of our community. The events are clear, and our fans were not in favour of this deal. Taking into account the feelings of our nation and society, we did not want to proceed with such an agreement. Besiktas has always stood on the side of conscience,” he said.

Trabzonspor President Ertugrul Dogan also declined the sponsorship offer, saying, “What is happening in Palestine and Gaza is evident. My conscience did not allow such an agreement.”

The refusals come amid broader calls in Türkiye and other countries for boycotts of companies perceived to be linked to or supporting Israel, including multinational brands in the food and beverage sector.

RECOMMENDED

Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed nearly 70,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, and wounded over 170,900 in a brutal offensive that reduced most of the enclave to rubble.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance