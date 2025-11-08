Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived on Saturday in Baku on a TC-TUR flight to attend ceremonies marking November 8th Victory Day of Azerbaijan.

Most of the Karabakh region, which had been under Armenian occupation for nearly three decades, was liberated by Azerbaijan during a 44-day war in the fall of 2020, which ended after a Russian-brokered peace agreement and also opened the door to normalisation with Yerevan.

On November 8, the Azerbaijani army liberated the city of Shusha, which was later declared as Victory Day by a presidential decree.

Initially, Victory Day was to be celebrated on November 10, the day of the end of the Second Karabakh War, but this was later changed due to coinciding with the anniversary of the passing of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye.

President Erdogan was welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov, and Defence Minister Yasar Guler.