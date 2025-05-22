The Canadian government has confirmed it is in active discussions with the United States about potentially joining President Donald Trump’s proposed Golden Dome missile defence system, a multi-billion-dollar initiative aimed at countering “next-generation” aerial threats, including hypersonic and space-launched missiles.

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s office said on Wednesday that talks with the US include both existing security frameworks and new programmes like the Golden Dome, which is projected to cost $175 billion and be operational by the end of Trump’s term.

While Carney confirmed interest in the programme, his office emphasised that it is too early to say how Canada might participate or how much it would invest. President Trump has said publicly that Canada is welcome to join but must “pay its fair share” to benefit from the system’s protection.

“They want to have protection also, so as usual, we help Canada,” Trump said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

The initial US investment in the Golden Dome is set at $25 billion, but the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office has estimated that space-based components alone could cost as much as $542 billion over 20 years.

Related TRT Global - Trump launches $175B 'Golden Dome' missile defense plan

Inspired by Israel’s Iron Dome