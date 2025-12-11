BIZTECH
2 min read
Vietnam restricts refined rare earth exports, reaffirms ban on ore trade
Changes to the existing law on minerals state that "deep processing of rare earths must be associated with building a modern industrial ecosystem to improve the domestic value chain and ensure autonomy."
Vietnam restricts refined rare earth exports, reaffirms ban on ore trade
Fishers work in front of a containers port in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam July 27, 2018 [FILE]. / Reuters
December 11, 2025

Vietnam's parliament has approved a revised law that restricts exports of refined rare earths and reaffirms a ban on ore exports, in a bid to support a domestic industry that has struggled for decades to exploit its substantial reserves.

Vietnam has some of the world's largest deposits of rare earths, according to the US Geological Survey, though the government agency earlier this year significantly lowered its estimate of the country's reserves to 3.5 million metric tonnes from 22 million tonnes.

Changes to the existing law on minerals state that "deep processing of rare earths must be associated with building a modern industrial ecosystem to improve the domestic value chain and ensure autonomy," which indirectly restricts the export of refined rare earths.

The West is scrambling for alternatives to China's refined rare earths, used in cars, renewable infrastructure and other sensitive industries. Beijing, which dominates global supplies, introduced export controls in April at the height of its trade war with the US.

RECOMMENDED

Vietnam's restrictions will have no immediate impact as the country has virtually no refining capacity at the moment.

It has banned the export of rare earth ores since at least 2021. But regulatory hurdles have long prevented the exploitation of its reserves by local enterprises and foreign partners.

The new law reaffirms the ban on exporting ores and stresses that "exploration, exploitation and processing activities must be strictly controlled."

RelatedTRT World - Fire thieves, lost twins, and mythic lands: The naming secrets of rare earth minerals
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group