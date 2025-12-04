Türkiye's defence and aviation exports surged 30 percent year-on-year in the January-November period to hit $7.4 billion, reaching a record high, according to Türkiye's Defence Industries (SSB) secretary Haluk Gorgun.

Defence and aviation exports increased by 22 percent in November 2025 compared to the same period of the previous year, reaching $747 million, Gorgun said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Thursday.

"With this momentum, our sector broke a new record, not only with the increase in November but also with its performance throughout the year. Our export figures, achieved in just 11 months, surpassed all-time annual figures," Gorgun said.

He noted that, with this performance, the sector has sustained steady growth in high-value-added products, expanded export volumes, and further strengthened its competitiveness in global markets.