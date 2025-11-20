WAR ON GAZA
Israel committed 'war crimes' by expelling Palestinians in occupied West Bank, says HRW
Human Rights Watch says Israel emptied three refugee camps of 32,000 Palestinian residents as part of "widespread or systematic attack directed against a civilian population" in the occupied territory.
Palestinian women walk next to Israeli soldiers, during the ongoing Israeli military aggression in Jenin camp, in occupied West Bank. / Reuters
November 20, 2025

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has said that Israel expelled tens of thousands of Palestinians from three refugee camps in the occupied West Bank in January, in violations of international law that amount to "war crimes."

Thursday’s report examined Israel’s so-called "Operation Iron Wall," a large-scale military attack on Palestinians that began in the Jenin refugee camp on January 21 before being expanded to the Tulkarem and Nur Shams camps and other areas across the northern areas of the occupied West Bank.

According to HRW, the attack emptied the three camps of approximately 32,000 residents, making it the largest expulsion of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since 1967.

One expelled resident, Nadim M., a 60-year-old father of four, told the group that Israeli soldiers "restrained him with zip ties, searched his property, and then ordered him and his family to leave, warning them that if they turned to go to the left or to the right they would be targeted by Israeli snipers who were deployed in high places nearby."

‘Forcible transfer of population’

HRW said Israeli forces demolished 850 Palestinian homes and other buildings and failed to take "meaningful steps to ensure the safe and dignified evacuation of civilians," including ignoring the needs of people with disabilities.

"Israeli forces committed forcible displacement in violation of the law of occupation under international humanitarian law that amount to war crimes," the group said.

It added that the actions also constitute "forcible transfer of population and other inhumane acts as part of a widespread or systematic attack directed against a civilian population, which are crimes against humanity under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court."

HRW called on Israel to halt demolitions, allow residents to return, meet humanitarian needs and cooperate with UN and International Criminal Court investigations.

Responding to Anadolu Agency’s question, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the organisation was aware of the report.

"We’ve been talking about what is going on in the West Bank for quite some time," he said, adding that UN officials had raised concerns "both privately and publicly with Israeli authorities."

Israeli aggressions in the occupied West Bank have escalated since the outbreak of the genocide in Gaza in October 2023.

Israeli troops and armed Zionist settlers have killed more than 1,076 Palestinians have and wounded 10,700 others while more than 20,500 Palestinians have been abducted by Israeli forces, according to local authorities.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
