Human Rights Watch (HRW) has said that Israel expelled tens of thousands of Palestinians from three refugee camps in the occupied West Bank in January, in violations of international law that amount to "war crimes."

Thursday’s report examined Israel’s so-called "Operation Iron Wall," a large-scale military attack on Palestinians that began in the Jenin refugee camp on January 21 before being expanded to the Tulkarem and Nur Shams camps and other areas across the northern areas of the occupied West Bank.

According to HRW, the attack emptied the three camps of approximately 32,000 residents, making it the largest expulsion of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since 1967.

One expelled resident, Nadim M., a 60-year-old father of four, told the group that Israeli soldiers "restrained him with zip ties, searched his property, and then ordered him and his family to leave, warning them that if they turned to go to the left or to the right they would be targeted by Israeli snipers who were deployed in high places nearby."

‘Forcible transfer of population’

HRW said Israeli forces demolished 850 Palestinian homes and other buildings and failed to take "meaningful steps to ensure the safe and dignified evacuation of civilians," including ignoring the needs of people with disabilities.

"Israeli forces committed forcible displacement in violation of the law of occupation under international humanitarian law that amount to war crimes," the group said.