Argentine President Javier Milei's ruling party won Sunday's parliamentary elections with 40.8 per cent of the vote, according to initial results, with 96 per cent of the ballots counted.

Milei's La Libertad Avanza party defeated the Peronist opposition's Fuerza Patria, which received 24.5 per cent and secured victories in key regions including the capital Buenos Aires, Cordoba, Santa Fe and Mendoza.

The country held momentous elections with citizens heading to the polls to renew nearly half of the seats in the Chamber of Deputies (127 out of 257) and one-third of the Senate (24 out of 72).

The elections were key for President Milei's government and widely viewed as a plebiscite on his administration. The results were seen as a measure of public approval and will determine his ability to advance major reforms through Congress.

La Libertad Avanza delivered a surprising victory, winning 64 seats in the Chamber of Deputies. Starting December 10, Milei's party will account for a total of 94 out of 257 legislators in the lower house.

While this still falls short of a majority, the significant gain will be enough to sustain presidential vetoes and stave off any potential impeachment proceedings, which some opposition sectors had threatened to do.

After learning of his party's electoral backing, President Milei celebrated at his campaign bunker.

"Today has been a historic day," he declared. "The Argentine people have left behind decadence and chosen progress. Today, we have passed the tipping point. Today begins the construction of a great Argentina."

Milei also said that "the new Congress will be fundamental to ensuring the change of direction" and announced that he would pursue significant reforms.

"Over the next two years, we must advance the reformist path we have begun," the president stated, emphasising that the projects he will promote are necessary to "consolidate Argentina's growth and takeoff."