Honduran election authorities have resumed tallying results from November 30 presidential polls after three days of silence, with conservative candidate Nasry Asfura maintaining his narrow lead.
As of 2.09 pm local time (2009GMT) on Monday, more than 91 percent of ballots had been counted, with the National Party's Asfura holding 40.11 percent, slightly ahead of centrist Liberal Party candidate Salvador Nasralla, who had 39.73 percent, according to the Honduran National Election Council (CNE).
Rixi Moncada, the candidate of President Xiomara Castro's Libre Party, trailed in third with 19.17 percent.
Since Friday, Hondurans had been left in the dark amid the country's most disputed election in years.
Meddling accusations
On Sunday, the Libre Party called for the annulment of the general election results, accusing US President Donald Trump of meddling in the process by endorsing Asfura, promising support for Honduras if he wins, and attacking Moncada, whom he has labelled a communist and corrupt.
CNE President Ana Paola Hall has said the interruption in announcing results since Friday was due to a third bout of "technical problems" that brought the system down.
The electoral body has faced multiple challenges, including alleged attempts to breach and manipulate the software used for reporting results.
Days before voting began, Trump announced he would pardon a former president of Asfura's National Party: Juan Orlando Hernandez, who had been serving a 45-year sentence in the US after being convicted on drug trafficking and weapons charges.
On Monday, Honduras' attorney general said he had issued an international warrant for Hernandez' arrest.