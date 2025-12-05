Türkiye has welcomed a peace deal reached between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda.

"We welcome the signing of 'Washington Accords for Peace and Prosperity' between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda," a foreign ministry statement said on Friday.

“We commend the diplomatic efforts of all actors involved in the process, particularly the USA and Qatar," it added.

The ministry expressed hope that the accords will contribute to the lasting resolution of the conflict in eastern DRC and to the stability of the Great Lakes Region.

“Türkiye will continue to support the efforts aimed at promoting peace, security, and stability in Africa,” it said.