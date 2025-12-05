Türkiye has welcomed a peace deal reached between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda.
"We welcome the signing of 'Washington Accords for Peace and Prosperity' between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda," a foreign ministry statement said on Friday.
“We commend the diplomatic efforts of all actors involved in the process, particularly the USA and Qatar," it added.
The ministry expressed hope that the accords will contribute to the lasting resolution of the conflict in eastern DRC and to the stability of the Great Lakes Region.
“Türkiye will continue to support the efforts aimed at promoting peace, security, and stability in Africa,” it said.
Thousands killed, millions displaced
On Thursday, the leaders of DRC and Rwanda signed a US-brokered peace and economic agreement aimed at ending fighting in eastern DRC where a years-long M23 rebel offensive has destabilised the region.
Violence has raged in eastern DRC for decades, killing thousands and displacing millions, according to Kinshasa and UN figures.
The conflict erupted in 2021, when the M23 rebel group resurfaced and launched an offensive against the Congolese government forces.
The UN, Kinshasa, and others accuse neighbouring Rwanda of supporting the M23, which Kigali denies.