Efforts continue to deepen cooperation between Türkiye and Pakistan in various fields, particularly on trade and energy, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in his meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Azerbaijan on Friday.

The meeting came on the margins of a summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in the Azerbaijani city of Khankendi, during which they also discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X.

Erdogan underscored the importance of continuing joint efforts to halt Israel’s attacks on Gaza, to establish a ceasefire, and to guarantee uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to the region.

Collaboration in crucial sectors

The two leaders reaffirmed their determination to strengthen and advance relations between their countries across all key areas, according to statement from the Pakistani premier’s office.