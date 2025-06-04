TÜRKİYE
Türkiye among top contributors to NATO's operations, missions: minister
Turkish Defence Minister Guler emphasises alliance unity, military professionalism, and counterterrorism.
Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler has attended the NATO Defence Ministers Meeting in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo: AA) / AA
June 4, 2025

Turkish National Defence Minister Yasar Guler has emphasised his country’s pivotal role within NATO, asserting that Türkiye—home to the alliance’s second-largest army—is one of its top contributors to joint operations and missions.

Speaking during a NATO defence ministers meeting in Brussels on Wednesday, Guler said that Türkiye’s contributions to both regional and global security align closely with NATO’s strategic priorities.

Guler highlighted the growing challenges to international stability, stressing that NATO must maintain unity and strategic coherence to address them effectively. 

“In the face of mounting global tensions, the strength and solidarity of the alliance are more important than ever,” he said.

Ongoing commitment to regional stability

The minister praised the Turkish Armed Forces’ leadership of NATO’s Kosovo Force (KFOR), noting that Türkiye carried out its recent command with “full neutrality, transparency, and professionalism.” 

The country currently serves as KFOR's deputy commander and is set to resume command in October.

Guler also pointed to Türkiye’s rising global influence, citing its assertive foreign policy, powerful military, and advanced defence industry. 

“Türkiye is now an indispensable actor in the international security architecture,” he said.

He urged NATO allies to show stronger solidarity with Türkiye in its long-standing fight against terrorism, reiterating the need for unified action against all forms of extremism.

During his visit, Guler also met with Turkish personnel serving at NATO headquarters, calling their service “an honour and a vital responsibility.” 

He encouraged them to uphold national values, foster international cooperation, and maintain the highest standards of discipline and professionalism.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
