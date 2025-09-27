WORLD
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Health authorities say that more than 45 people are under treatment.
September 27, 2025

A stampede at a political rally in southern India on Saturday night killed at least 36 people, including eight children.

More than 45 people are under treatment, according to State Health Minister Ma Subramanian, reported the Press Trust of India.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said “the unfortunate incident during a political rally” is “deeply saddening.”

“My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured,” he wrote on X.

