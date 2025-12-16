WAR ON GAZA
Israeli army releases 10 more Palestinian prisoners after months of detention
The detainees were freed at the Karem Abu Salem crossing and transferred to hospital for medical checks, according to Hamas.
A group of Palestinians are taken to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital for medical checkups after being released by the Israeli soldiers / AA
December 16, 2025

Ten Palestinian detainees from Gaza were released by the Israeli army after months of detention, according to Hamas.

In a statement, the office said the detainees were freed at the Karem Abu Salem crossing in southern Gaza.

It did not provide details about their health condition at the time of release.

The detainees were transported by the International Committee of the Red Cross to Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central city of Deir al Balah for medical examinations, the statement said.

On October 13, Israel released nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, including about 1,700 from Gaza, as part of a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement between Hamas and Israel.

Many of those released arrived in poor health, with several describing experiences of torture, starvation and humiliation inside Israeli detention facilities.

According to Palestinian and International human rights organisations, more than 10,000 Palestinians remain imprisoned in Israel, including women and children.

The groups say detainees face torture, starvation and medical neglect, conditions they say have led to the deaths of numerous prisoners.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
