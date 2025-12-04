Israel has identified the remains of the hostage transferred from Hamas on Wednesday as Thai agricultural worker Sudthisak Rinthalak, the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed Thursday.

Rinthalak’s body was carried out of Gaza by the International Committee of the Red Cross before being handed over to the Israeli military for forensic testing.

The body of Israeli police officer Ran Gvili, the final hostage — living or deceased — yet to be returned, remains in Gaza.