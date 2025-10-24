Israel has killed four people in its air strikes in eastern and southern Lebanon, according to the country’s Health Ministry, as the Israeli military said it had targeted Hezbollah positions.

The ministry said strikes in mountainous areas in eastern Lebanon "resulted in an initial death toll of two" people.

It was later confirmed that two others were killed in a separate strike in the south, around the Nabatieh region.

The National News Agency (NNA) reported that one of the victims was an elderly woman.

The NNA said "Israeli warplanes launched a series of violent strikes on the eastern mountain range" in the Bekaa region, near the border with Syria.

It also reported two additional strikes targeting the Hermel range in Lebanon’s northeast.