Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday reaffirmed his country’s thanks for North Korea’s support to Moscow in retaking its border region of Kursk, where Ukraine had launched an incursion in August last year.

In a statement released by the Kremlin, Putin said that units of the North Korean army played an active role in pushing Ukrainian troops out of the border region “in full compliance with international law” and the strategic partnership deal signed between Moscow and Pyongyang in November 2024.

“Korean friends acted based on a sense of solidarity, justice and genuine comradeship. We highly appreciate this and are sincerely grateful personally to the President of State Affairs Comrade Kim Jong-un, the entire leadership and people of the DPRK,” Putin further said.

Putin noted that Russia pays tribute to “the heroism, high level of special training and dedication” of North Korean soldiers who, he said, “fulfilled their duty with honour and valour, covering themselves with unfading glory”.