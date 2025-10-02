Rescuers detected "no more signs of life" at a collapsed Indonesian school where 59 people were believed missing days after it gave way, an official said on Thursday, raising fears no more survivors would be found.

Part of the multi-storey boarding school on the main island of Java suddenly collapsed on Monday as students gathered for afternoon prayers.

After days of rescue operations, 59 people were still feared buried under the rubble after at least five people had been confirmed dead.

Late on Wednesday, Yudhi Bramantyo, operations director at the agency, said the total death toll from the collapse had reached six, although the country's disaster mitigation agency said on Thursday it was still at five.

"We used high-tech equipment like thermal drones, and, scientifically, there were no more signs of life," said Suharyanto, the head of the country's disaster mitigation agency.

The Al Khoziny school, located in the East Java town of Sidoarjo some 480 miles east from the capital Jakarta, collapsed when its foundations could not support ongoing construction work on the upper floors, cratering upon dozens of students who were praying and trapping them under rubble.

Distraught and tearful families waited anxiously near the site for news of their loved ones.

Residents near the school offered the families to stay in their homes as they waited, AFP saw.

"I've been here since day one. I am hoping for the best news, that my brother survives. I am still hopeful," said Maulana Bayu Rizky Pratama, whose 17-year-old brother is missing.

"It's been four days, I hope my brother will be found soon. I feel sad thinking of him being down there for four days," the 28-year-old added.

Rescuers pulled five survivors from the rubble on Wednesday as frantic parents demanded searchers speed up efforts to find dozens of children believed to still be trapped.

Abdul Hanan, whose 14-year-old son is missing, said children under the rubble had been crying for help.

"The rescue operation must be accelerated," he urged.

Investigations into the cause of the collapse in the town of Sidoarjo are ongoing, but initial signs point to substandard construction, experts have said.

Waiting along with other anxious parents convening around a whiteboard showing a list of survivors, Ahmad Ikhsan, 52, was still holding out hope that his 14-year-old son, Arif Affandi, would be found.

"Until now, I haven't heard about my son," he said. "I believe my son is still alive."

Complex operation